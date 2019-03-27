TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Forest Service says it will be increasing patrols at Sandy River Delta Park after community concerns about homeless camps impacting safety and the environment.
For Russell Glaser who frequently walks at the park, he never knows what he might find along the trails or in the nearby woods.
“It happens every spring out here. Every year we'll have like more and more people,” Glaser said. “I'm counting, one, two, three, four, five, six tents over here. There's like you know mass amounts of trash, biohazardous human waste, used syringes,” he said. “It's tough to see.”
The mere sight of the trash-ridden campsites has some dog owners like Wyatt Vreeland on high alert.
“You never know if that trash pile might have needles in it, it could have unused drugs in it, you don't know what's there. And if you're not always eyes on your dog that can potentially create a problem,” Vreeland said.
The U.S. Forest Service says Sandy River Delta Park is a day use site, which means no camping.
FOX 12 reached out to some of the people who live in the woods nearby to get their side of the story, but no one seemed interested in interviewing with the station.
But what’s being done to clean up the area?
At this point it’s unclear who oversees the land, it could be state or federally owned as several agencies are working to figure out the appropriate jurisdiction.
“Sandy River Delta what everyone knows as thousand-acre park is not only just Forest Service or Multnomah County, it's a mixed use of all of us kind of together, different parts of the land and then I think there's some gray areas there too,” Matt Ramich of the U.S. Forest Service said.
That’s what needs to be figured out before there’s any kind of enforcement.
Ramich said the department helps patrol the park along with the Multnomah County sheriff’s office.
But right now there are no camps on U.S. Forest Service land.
He said cleaning up the park starts with outreach.
“It's just trying to get them help. You know once you get them help somewhere else, some other place you fix the garbage problem you fix them being out there in the first place,” Ramich said.
