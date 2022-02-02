PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Keeping the environment clean is a dirty job! Through education, regular trash pick ups, and other services, Portland-based nonprofit "Trash for Peace" is building equal access into waste systems - one piece of trash at a time.
With programs designed with community feedback to help unhoused and low income communities, Trash for Peace is keeping neighborhoods across the city cleaner and greener. FOX 12’s Ayo Elise talks with team to learn more about what they do and how people can help.
