Travel Lane County says Eugene, Springfield will miss out on millions of dollars as Pac-12 postpones all sports

LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -The PAC-12 Conference made a big announcement Tuesday, it decided to postpone all sports through the end of 2020.
Considering both the University of Oregon and Oregon State University is a part of the PAC-12, what will that mean for cities that benefit from tourism that sports bring to town? Tourism officials with Travel Lane County say they will miss out on millions of dollars.
“Well, the tourism season’s been pretty disappointing for us all the way around," Andy Vobora, vice president of stakeholder relations at Travel Lane County, said.
With the pandemic, they're already seeing financial impacts.
When the PAC-12 Conference announced they'd be postponing sports, Vobora said he was a little disheartened.
“It’s a big concern. You know? If we go months now with no football, no basketball or mass gatherings through the fall into the beginning of the year, we’re concerned a number of these businesses are not going to make it," Vobora said.
In one football season alone, Vobora said they'd typically see anywhere from $55 to $60 million in revenue.
“The impact of people coming from around the state, from outside the state— it’s about $6 million per game, so that’s very significant. Then on top of that, there’s another couple million dollars that local people who attend the game and do pregame activities around town also spend. So, each of those football game’s is about $8 million to our local community," Vobora said.
Colby Phillips, co-owner of Beergarden in Eugene, said he understands why the decision was made. He's hopeful he won't see a big impact at his restaurant.
“It’s hard to say at this point, but like I said, for restaurants closer to the stadium it’s a different story. I’m sure they’ll see a really negative impact from this," Phillips said.
PAC-12 said they'd consider a return to competition when conditions improve, so Vobora said he's crossing his fingers for good news after the first of the new year.
"Looking forward, if we have a crystal ball and all those sports can be played in the spring it’s going to be a really active spring if basketball, football track and field everything pops at once, we’ll be really excited about that," Vobora said.
For now, Vobora said they're encouraging locals to take staycations to make up for some of the lost revenue from the pandemic.
