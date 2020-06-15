PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – During the COVID-19 pandemic, Travel Oregon is working to help local businesses by awarding hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to help businesses statewide.
The organization says it reallocated more than $800,000 from a transient lodging tax it receives to help businesses during this time.
A spokesperson says it awarded 121 grants in 30 Oregon counties. Of those grants, Travel Oregon says more than 90 percent of the grants were awarded to businesses in Oregon communities with a population fewer than 35,000 residents. The spokesperson says more than 70 percent of the funds go to cover some portion of payroll expenses.
Travel Oregon says this is crucial in helping small communities who rely on tourism and have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. FOX 12 spoke with the owner of Geiser Grand Hotel in Baker City who says it received a $5,000 grant. The grant is helping keep the hotel’s payroll full and gives the hotel the ability to have no layoffs.
“Our goal as a state agency was really to help stabilize and prevent the closures of the some of those Oregon businesses, because the tourism economy in Oregon is not built of large corporate entities, but really of these smaller businesses that we can find throughout the state,” Sara Morrissey, public affairs manager, said.
"We rely on tourism completely in our business, and our downtown is so dependent on those funds coming from outside our community, it's essentially, it's the economic equivalent of exporting because we're bringing in money from outside the area into our community," Barbara Sidway, hotel owner, said. "We absolutely rely on that."
Sidway said the hotel will also be using some of those grant dollars to spend them locally in Oregon, like with the local newspaper.
