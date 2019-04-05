PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Travel Oregon has released a new animated video in a campaign that has proved hugely successful, the organization says.
The video is part of the “Only Slightly Exaggerated” campaign and comes on the heels of a previous promotional video that collected roughly 40 million views.
Travel Oregon says that first video campaign was the most successful advertising campaign it has ever run, so it teamed up with the creators, Portland-based Wieden and Kennedy, to make another.
In this version, viewers see famous rocks and trees coming to life, along with monsters in the Oregon caves and new fantastical beings.
Wieden and Kennedy says they wanted to switch things up this time around and bring people inside some of Oregon’s favorite attractions and restaurants. The idea to makes things slightly exaggerated came to them from taking photos around Oregon, the company says.
“We wanted to make an animated campaign that would over-exaggerate how amazing, beautiful and special a place is to communicate the amount of beauty and awesomeness this place has to offer,” a company spokesperson said.
The CEO of Travel Oregon says every dollar they invest in this media advertising campaign is generating 157 dollars in new visitor spending for the state of Oregon.
The new video was released Friday. Travel Oregon says it is already getting lots of positive feedback. The video is available to watch on the Travel Oregon website.
