Traveler from Illinois with measles possibly exposed people at PDX, locations in Marion Co.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A traveler from Illinois contagious with measles may have exposed people at Portland International Airport and locations in Marion County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Health officials said the person has not been vaccinated and recently spent time in countries where measles is common.
The traveler was at Portland International Airport on Feb. 22. The possible exposure locations, dates and times are:
- Youth With a Mission, 7085 Battle Creek Road S.E., Salem, 7 a.m. Feb. 18 through 1 p.m. Feb. 22.
- Get Air Trampoline Park, 3910 Rickey St. S.E., Salem, 1:45-5 p.m. Feb. 21.
- Red Robin, 831 Lancaster Dr. N.E., Salem, 12:30-3:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
- Portland International Airport: Southwest Airlines check-in area and Concourse C, 12:30-5 p.m. Feb. 22
The Oregon Health Authority is working with Marion and Multnomah counties to notify people of their potential exposure and help them take steps to prevent exposing others if they become ill.
This case is unrelated to the measles outbreak in Clark County, which is up to 68 confirmed cases, or the recent report of measles in Multnomah County.
Most Oregonians have been vaccinated against measles and their risk is low, according to OHA, but the risk may be higher for unvaccinated people.
Health officials urge people who are not immune, have been exposed and have symptoms of measles to avoid immediately going to a medical office. Instead, call a health care provider or urgent care center by telephone to create an entry plan to avoid exposing others in waiting rooms.
Marion County established a call center for general questions related to this case at 503-588-5621. More information is available at Oregon.gov.
