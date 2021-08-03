Travelers feel mostly comfortable, express some hesitation amid Delta variant surge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - COVID cases are rising at the same time that many of us are taking end of summer vacations.
Right now, PDX is seeing about 42,000 to 46,000 travelers a day. That’s still down quite a bit from pre-pandemic summer travel but a significant increase from previous pandemic numbers.
We spoke with traveler Cindy Bredeveld. When she left Boston to visit family in Washington, things didn’t seem too bad.
"My sister lives there and we had a family gathering so we hadn’t seen each other in a long time obviously," she said. But in just the few weeks since she’s been here, there’ve been worsening concerns about the Delta variant. Now traveling back feels a little different.
"As time went on as we were at my sister’s house things got a little bit worse so it’s a little bit more of a concern now," Bredeveld said.
Travelers we spoke with at PDX told us they’re fully vaccinated and feel comfortable flying both nationally and internationally.
"We live in the Caribbean, we’re visiting Oregon for the first time," Jull de Cuba said. "I think if we take precautions we can slowly get back to a certain level of normalcy."
The CDC travel recommendations from June still stand.
For traveling in the U.S., that means fully vaccinated people should wear a mask and then self-monitor for COVID symptoms after traveling, and that unvaccinated people should wear a mask and get tested one to three days before their trip and then three to five days after their trip, plus self-quarantine for a week after travel.
Oregon’s State Epidemiologist offered some advice for traveling Friday.
"I would suggest look at your travel plans, what are you doing on the way there, how are you getting there and what are you doing once you get there," Dr. Dean Sidelinger said. "Consider the risk assessment for yourself your family and those you’re traveling with."
And he said anyone not yet vaccinated might want to consider postponing until they are fully vaccinated.
There are stricter recommendations for traveling internationally. The CDC has said they’ll keep updating travel guidelines based on the COVID situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.