Travelers should expect delays along part of Highway 101

Image: Oregon Department of Transportation

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A retaining wall is failing causing a crack on U.S. 101 near Cape Perpetua. The Oregon Department of Transportation says travelers can expect delays in that area for about 12 days.

The road will be down to one lane as crews trench between the road and wall. ODOT says rebar will be set in bedrock and then surrounded by concrete to build support along 120 feet of the road.

Officials say drivers can expect up to 20 minute delays if they are going through that area. The lane will remain closed through the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

