Traveling nurse, war vet hopeful someone knows where her stolen trailer is

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Hillsboro Police are looking for whoever stole a trailer from a veteran and traveling nurse who just arrived in Oregon.
Kristine Quilici says inside the enclosed trailer is everything she needs to set up a home, from furniture to old photos that can’t be replaced.
“It’s personal to me,” Quilici said. “There is stuff in there, my pictures, pictures when I was a kid.”
The gray trailer was parked at the Extended Stay America hotel in Hillsboro Sunday night. Quilici says she had a lock on the hitch and parked it in a way that it would be tough to try and take. When she got up Monday morning she noticed it was gone.
“I walked out the door and was like something is missing here and then I walked closer and it was gone. There was a car parked where it was, and I was like whoa hold up,” Quilici said.
She says the thief even stole the hitch from the back of her car.
“I am hurt that they did it, I don’t know why they would do it,” Quilici said. “I am not mad and I probably would not press charges, all I want is my stuff back. They could just drop it off at the hotel and just leave.”
Anyone with who may have seen the trailer or knows where it is should contact Hillsboro Police.
