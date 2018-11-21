PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The holiday travel rush is here as people from near and far are headed out for the long thanksgiving weekend.
Things really started to pick-up on area freeways just before noon on Wednesday and according to AAA 609,000 Oregonians are expected to hit the road for thanksgiving travel with the busiest times being Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon and evening.
If you are headed across the country, you'll be joining an expected 54 million travelers which is up nearly 5 percent from last year.
Drivers will also pay the highest thanksgiving pump prices since 2013 here in Oregon. Gas prices are 20 to 50 cents a gallon more than this time last year.
FOX 12 were out chatting with drivers earlier on Wednesday working to beat the evening rush.
"I kind of rely on GPS now, yeah I just kind of look at what GPS says are far as my travel time and then maybe add a couple minutes because it doesn't accommodate for traffic if there is traffic, but I cheat and use GPS,” Conrad Clark said as he heads to Longview.
"We're from Washington we came down about four days ago we have been here for that long now we are going across the river for thanksgiving, I don't imagine it makes much difference to us how bad the traffic is,” Bruce, who’s headed to Vancouver said
With so many people traveling this year, AAA said this will be the busiest travel season since 2005.
All these people have to come home sooner or later, the return rush is expected to be on Sunday.
