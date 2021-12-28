WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) – In West Linn, several roads were closed Tuesday due to hazardous driving conditions.

Problem spots for drivers in the area are usually hilly or sloped – much like Hidden Springs Road.

Residents leaving nearby say they see drivers blow past the temporary road closure, before speeding back down.

“Anytime there's a hill, if you're not 4-wheel drive or have chains or studs, good luck,” said Mark Barnes who lives at the top of Hidden Springs Road – closed late Monday night due to the conditions.

Barens says he believes the closure is a necessary precaution given what he’s seen in the past.

"Well, it's incredibly steep and every year when it snows they close the road and unfortunately because it's so steep people still try to go up and then they get stuck and it causes all sorts of problems," Barnes said. "During the day kids are trying to sled down it and have fun."

Barnes, who said many drivers don’t take the extra precaution, opted to park his car down at the bottom of the hill just in case.

R.L. Haus who has lived on the corner of Hidden Springs Road for over 40 years said signs put up by the city don’t deter reckless driving in these conditions.

"I can't really say anything about West Linn. They've done pretty well -- it's just the drivers -- they're unbelievable,” Haus said. “People come down off the hill and nobody does much about it. I've seen wrecks all over the place. It's all the time. It's a wonder we haven't had one today."