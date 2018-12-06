CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Clackamas family had a scary morning, when a huge tree came crashing down, covering three of their cars and nearly hitting their home.
Neighbors said it happened overnight in the wind on Southeast Tolbert Road.
The family at the affected home did not want to speak on camera, but they just had a baby on Sunday. The tree also took down a power line, so crews had to shut off the power to their home for hours pending repairs.
“It’s crazy to see because it’s such a massive thing,” neighbor Melissa Lower said. “I heard the wind like crazy last night. I had to turn on the headphones so that I didn’t hear the wind because it’s a little spooky.”
Lower said it’s the second tree to topple from the same property in recent years; she said another fell roughly two years ago, crashing into the street.
“Nothing got hit, it was amazing. Not even the mailbox. Somebody was watching over everybody that day,” she said. “With all the winds, it makes me worry all the time about some of these older big trees.”
PGE told FOX 12 their crews were working to restore power as quickly as possible, but a conduit on the home needed to be fixed first. The family living there are renters, neighbors say, and PGE said it was having some initial difficulty connecting with the property owner to address the conduit.
Lower is just glad everyone is okay.
“Thank goodness nobody got hurt and that didn’t land on their house,” she added. “I know what it’s like to have babies at home.”
Neighbors said the two property owners connected on site this morning to figure out insurance liability and repairs.
