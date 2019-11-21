SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A 30-foot Noble Fir tree was delivered to the Oregon State Capitol Thursday morning from the Clatsop State Forest.
The tree was set up in the Capitol Rotunda and is ready to be decorated. Several people gathered at the building Thursday to watch the tree as it went up.
“We were going to class over at Willamette, and we walk through the Capitol every day, and we saw the tree going up and we thought we’d watch it,” Ken Panck, a visitor, said.
The 30-year-old tree will be decorated with more than 7,000 LED lights, according to officials.
“It’s just fun, it’s just huge, and it’s just fun to see how they do it,” Ruthann Panck said.
The official tree lighting ceremony will occur Dec. 3 and include a Jazz choir, free cookies and punch, and a visit from Santa.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
