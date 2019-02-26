CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A tree fell across Interstate 5 in Clark County Tuesday afternoon, blocking all lanes of northbound traffic at milepost 8 near Salmon Creek.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said traffic was moving on the shoulder of the road. All lanes of traffic were open again by a bit after 4 p.m.
The tree likely fell due to windy and rainy weather conditions, according to WSDOT.
Transportation officials advised drivers in the area to be careful and use alternate routes if possible.
