Tree falls on apartment, pulls down power lines in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A tree from Pier Park in north Portland fell onto an apartment complex Friday night.
When Portland Fire crews arrived in the 8900 block of North Columbia Boulevard, they found a tree had hit the roof of the Ridgecrest Apartments.
Authorities say there was no major structural damage. The tree did bring down some power lines, but it didn’t cause an outage.
PGE quickly handled the downed lines. Urban Forestry will work on removing the tree.
