PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The weather made for a challenging Monday morning drive in northwest Portland.
Two roads had to be briefly closed, one for flooding and the other because a tree fell right onto a young woman’s car.
It happened around 9:00 a.m. on Northwest Cornelius Pass Road near Northwest 8th Avenue between Highway 30 and Skyline Boulevard.
Yikes! Some scary moments for a young woman and her sister when a tree fell on top of their car this morning along NW Cornelius Pass Road. Thankfully, they’re both okay.Hear from the driver at 5:30pm on @fox12oregon. pic.twitter.com/VP08dv5d2q— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) January 6, 2020
McKenzie Worthington said she was driving with her twin sister heading to class at PCC's Rock Creek campus when it happened.
“The tree I see coming down on my car, and it crushes our windshield,” Worthington said. “It sounded like a huge crushing sound with the glass shattering. The glass didn’t shatter too much on me, but it did on my sister, and I was feeling kind of panicked.”
Worthington says her sister had some minor cuts from the glass but did not need to go to the hospital. Other than that, they were both okay.
Thankfully, it was a relatively small tree that came down, but deputies had to direct traffic in one lane until it could be towed away.
Worthington says she’s not letting it stress her out too much, and she’ll still take Cornelius Pass Road to get to school in the future.
“It’s just the weather that happened to be bad today, and it happened to land on my car, so kind of unfortunate,” Worthington said.
That wasn’t the only road impacted by bad weather Monday morning.
Northwest Rock Creek Road was also closed between Skyline Boulevard and Elliott just north of Cornelius Pass Road because of high water on the roadway.
The county said that one didn’t have too much of an impact because it’s a lightly-used rural road and a detour was in place.
