BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - No one was injured after a tree fell onto an apartment in Beaverton Tuesday morning.
Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the tree came down in the 8600 block of Scholls Ferry Road.
FOX 12 spoke to a woman who lives in the upstairs apartment. She said she was asleep at the time and the crash woke her up.
Neighbors nearby also woke up to the sound of the tree limbs crashing down.
"I heard a big bang, just like last year when one came down, and I was immediately thinking about my neighbors. So I threw on sandals and a rain coat and went upstairs and started knocking on doors," said Travis Silver. "The lady upstairs, when I got to this end, she was like, 'it's coming through the roof and it's raining in my house.' So I'm just thankful everyone is OK."
TVF&R said the tree caused some damage to the roof.
A restoration crew responded to the scene and boarded up the roof.
FOX 12 learned the woman living in the apartment had only moved in last month.
