WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A power outage affected two schools in Aloha and more than 2,700 Portland General Electric customers Thursday morning.
PGE told FOX 12 that a tree was on a line in the area of 5050 Southwest 185th Avenue. Power went out at around 8 a.m.
The Beaverton School District said the outage affected phones and electricity at Aloha High School and Kinnaman Elementary.
Officials said they made accommodations at the schools with temporary emergency lighting.
PGE crews responded and worked quickly to get power back on.
The school district said power had been restored at around 11:10 a.m., but they were still working on restoring phones.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
