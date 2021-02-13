SALEM, OR (KPTV) – If you drove through the Salem area, you'd think someone dumped bags of ice all over the ground, but those chunks of ice are what's left after an ice storm tore through Marion County on Friday.
Neighbors said they heard ice cracking, trees snapping, and limbs falling all night.
"It kind of felt like Beruit, I mean we were—trees falling on the house and every time you could hear the crackling, you didn't know if it was going to be a huge branch or was it a tree or what it was," Richard Ledgerwood, said.
He lives in Salem with his wife and daughter, Alex. They said waiting out the storm was terrifying.
"We could see the transformers blowing up through the glass windows, and it would light up the sky. It was a long night," Richard said.
His daughter said she's never seen anything like it before.
"The biggest like flashing of green and blue that lit up the sky," Alex explained. "And then that big branch that broke our neighbor's fence right there hit my window right there, and that one really freaked me out, honestly."
Richard has lived in Salem his entire life and said this is the worst ice storm he's ever seen.
"It was so loud that I jumped on my wife because I thought maybe you know it was going to crash through the window," he said.
Like thousands of other families, the Ledgerwoods have been without power for hours.
"We're in our home trying to figure out what to eat right now because we don't want to go out. We don't know what's open what's not, so we're literally cooking food in our fireplace," Alex said.
Richard said they're trying to make the best out of a tough situation.
"We're like pilgrims!" he joked.
Even though their home did sustain some damage, they say they're just grateful they weren't hurt.
"As long as your family's good, you can't ask for more than that," Richard said.
Keep up with FOX 12’s full local winter storm coverage here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.