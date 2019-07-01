PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trees came down in northeast Portland as a storm slammed the metro area Monday.
FOX 12 meteorologists said the storm system began growing in strength around 4 p.m.
A FOX 12 viewer captured video of a possible funnel cloud in the Vancouver area.
Crews responded to Northeast 16th Avenue and Going Street and found two large trees that had fallen into power lines and onto a home.
There were no immediate reports of injuries and it did not appear the trees had broken through into the house.
So crazy! A powerful and short-lived storm just blew through NE Portland. These two trees came down on a house at Going/16th. Nobody was hurt! Neighbors tell me they saw swirling wind and patio furniture went flying. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/j6Dhjb6eE7— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) July 2, 2019
Neighbors described the sudden storm as looking like a mini tornado with swirling winds and patio furniture thrown through the air.
More trees came down nearby at Northeast 21st and Going, as well as near Northeast 10th and Wygant Street.
Huge tree down on NE 10th and Wygant. Even tore up the concrete here. But neighbors say these are all cable lines which is good news. The tree is leaning on these cars and took down the limbs of another tree. pic.twitter.com/pZMxPdRBXP— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) July 2, 2019
FOX 12 meteorologists said the storm brought strong localized wind to specific areas, but did not create widespread damage.
The Aurora Fire District said a tree came down and hit a vehicle on Highway 99E near Line Elder Road. Minor injuries were reported and the road was shut down.
TRAFFIC ALERT! Minor injury crash involving a downed tree is blocking HWY 99E just north of Line Elder RD before top of the hill. The road is currently closed. Please choose an alternate route. @AuroraOregon @CanbyHerald @WBIndependent pic.twitter.com/KFVAubF8Dq— Aurora Fire District (@aurorafire63) July 2, 2019
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.