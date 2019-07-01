Trees down

Trees down in northeast Portland after a storm rolled through the area. (KPTV) 

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Trees came down in northeast Portland as a storm slammed the metro area Monday.

FOX 12 meteorologists said the storm system began growing in strength around 4 p.m. 

A FOX 12 viewer captured video of a possible funnel cloud in the Vancouver area.

Crews responded to Northeast 16th Avenue and Going Street and found two large trees that had fallen into power lines and onto a home.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and it did not appear the trees had broken through into the house.

Neighbors described the sudden storm as looking like a mini tornado with swirling winds and patio furniture thrown through the air.

More trees came down nearby at Northeast 21st and Going, as well as near Northeast 10th and Wygant Street.

FOX 12 meteorologists said the storm brought strong localized wind to specific areas, but did not create widespread damage.

Images: Trees down as storm slams metro area

A storm slammed the metro area with wind, rain and thunder on Monday. 

1 of 11

The Aurora Fire District said a tree came down and hit a vehicle on Highway 99E near Line Elder Road. Minor injuries were reported and the road was shut down.

