WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Trees and wires fell across Highway 26 in the Buxton area Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking both lanes of traffic, according to the Banks Fire District.
Traffic was limited or completely blocked in both directions while firefighters were on scene to ensure firefighter and bystander safety, fire officials said.
It was not immediately clear what caused the wires and trees to fall across the road west of Highway 47. There were no immediate reports of injuries.
The road was closed in the area for several hours and reopened Tuesday evening. The Washington County Sheriff's Office was also on scene.
