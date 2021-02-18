PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday that an Oregon infant who tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 17 died that same day at the hospital.
The child’s death was one of six deaths linked to COVID-19 reported by OHA on Thursday. The infant boy was in Umatilla County and he had underlying conditions, according to health officials.
No further details were released about the child.
“Every death from COVID-19 is a tragedy, even more so the death of a child. The death of an infant is extremely rare. This news represents a tremendous loss to the mother and family. My thoughts are with them during this difficult time,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, OHA’s health officer and state epidemiologist.
Gov. Kate Brown addressed the family, saying, “The hearts of all Oregonians are with you today.”
Sidelinger said children infected with COVID-19 are less likely to develop severe illnesses compared to adults, however risks still remain. Symptoms that require urgent medical attention for children include trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that doesn’t go away, new confusion, being unable to wake up or stay awake when not tires, and blueish lips or face.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hospitalization of children for COVID-19 related illnesses remains low compared to adults, and only 1.3% of all positive and presumed cases of COVID-19 have been reported among Oregonians 9 years old or younger. The CDC notes that children with certain underlying medical conditions and infants younger than 1 year old might be at increased risk for severe illness from SARS-CoV-2 infections, and among those who experienced severe illness from COVID-19, most have had underlying medical conditions.
The death toll linked to COVID-19 in Oregon is 2,149.
The state also reported 466 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday, bringing the state’s total cases during the pandemic to 151,713. There have been more than 3.25 million negative tests in Oregon.
For more information on Oregon’s response to COVID-19 and the vaccine, go to https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
