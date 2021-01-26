Tri-County halts survey to sign up for Covid-19 vaccinations

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Health officials from around the Portland Metro area have halted an only survey to sign up for the Covid-19 vaccinations. Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties say it has been overwhelmed with the number of people signing up, adding it could take weeks or months to get through the state of Oregon’s phase 1A.
The survey was intended to link healthcare providers and others in Phase 1A to appointment slots with the health systems as vaccines became available. It went live Jan. 12 — hours before the governor announced a timeline to vaccinate school personnel.
The three counties say more than 60,000 eligible people applied for vaccines through the survey. More than 11,000 were sent invitations to be vaccinated, but with limited vaccine supply, some will not get an appointment or receive their first dose for weeks. Others who’ve filled out the survey may have to wait months before they are vaccinated.
Beginning today, Phase 1A and educators in Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas Counties will have a single path forward: a new eligibility and scheduling tool on the Oregon Health Authority website. Phase 1A people who already have an appointment to be vaccinated don’t need to do anything but show up for the scheduled appointment. Those who filled out the survey but have not heard back should go to the eligibility tool to schedule an appointment.
According to the three counties, even though someone might be eligible, they may not get an appointment for several weeks. The scheduling system can only handle 1,000 people at a time, so people may have to try back several times. Once appointments are full for the week, they will have to try the next week again.
“As you can imagine, today is very dark, low day to announce this discrepancy between supply and demand,” Doctor Jennifer Vines with the Multnomah County Health Department said.
“We know that folks had heard statewide that is close to finishing the 1A group, but that may be true for other parts of the state, but it is not true for the metro area,” Jessica Guernsey with Multnomah County Public Health said.
According to state data, Multnomah County has given at least one dose of the vaccine to 6.5 percent of the population, Washington County has vaccinated 5 percent, while Clackamas has vaccinated 5.4 percent. In total, in the three counties, which make up about 44 percent of Oregon’s population, 5.8 percent of people have received either a first or second dose. Compared to the state, the three counties are on par with other counties. Oregon as a whole has vaccinated 6.3 percent of the population. Most other counties fall in the 4 to 6 percent range except a few rural counties like Harney that have vaccinated 9.8 percent.
The three counties say the most significant challenge they face is not having a reliable amount of doses coming each week. The counties say they get short notice on what the supply will be each week, which makes planning challenging.
The Oregon Health Authority issued the following statement:
The Portland metro/tri-county region has received nearly 48% of all vaccine shipped to Oregon to date and enough vaccine to cover nearly 10% of its total population. More than 193,000 doses delivered to the tri-counties—Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington—as of Monday, Jan. 25. Multnomah County has received the highest portion of vaccine delivered in the entire state.
However, many of these doses in December and January were dedicated to the large hospital systems and hospitals in the tri-county region. As we opened up to all groups in the priority 1a population, local public health and the hospital systems have opened up many avenues to vaccinating other health care providers and residents that qualify for 1a, including those who give and receive services in the intellectual and developmental disabilities population, home health care workers, traditional health care workers and health care interpreters, to name a few.
Across the state, 279,000 people have received first doses, and we expect to administer at least the first dose to nearly three-quarters of the estimated 400,000 people eligible in Phase 1a in the next few days. But we know there are many hard-to-reach populations left, and we will work with the three counties to provide the additional vaccine. There has just not been enough federal supply that Oregon has received to vaccinate all Phase 1a populations across the state.
OHA looks forward to working with Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties to get these vaccines administered quickly to the people that the tri-counties pointed out: those essential populations serving our most impacted immigrant, refugee, traditional health workers in communities of color, as well as safety net providers of services to primarily Medicaid and Medicare populations who help overcome barriers to health care access, such as non-emergency medical transport and home health workers, as well as dental workers due to risk of occupational exposure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.