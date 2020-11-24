Tri-county public health officials recommend DIY contact tracing as case counts increase

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Every day since last Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority has reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for a total of 8,841 cases since last Wednesday.
Cases continue to hit the 1,000 marks Washington County Public Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann said it's beginning to put a strain on contact tracing.
"With the rise in cases, we're trying to keep up with getting in touch with everyone who has been diagnosed with COVID. We're reassigning people to be able to do that. In doing that, we may not be able to call all of their contacts, or we might be delayed in doing that," Baumann said.
So, Tri-County public health officials are recommending do-it-yourself contact tracing.
"As soon as you learn about your positive test, start calling your contacts. You'll be able to do that much more quickly," Baumann said.
They released an "After You Get Tested" guide online that people can reference in case people need answers to questions like who you should let know you tested positive.
"I'd suggest you focus on people that you were within 6 feet of for 15 minutes or more," Baumann said. "The basic rule is if you have symptoms of COVID, go back to the day you first had symptoms, and count two days back. Two days before you started to feel sick to the time you started isolating. All of those people."
Yes, that also includes telling your employer, too.
"Some people may have been working during the time they were contagious. So, we're asking, in addition to your close contacts, tell your employer about your positive test so they can start notifying people at work and taking any additional precautions," Baumann said.
