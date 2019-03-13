Trial begins for pair of prominent Portland men accused of sex abuse

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The trial for two prominent Portland men accused of sexually assaulting a woman years ago began Wednesday in a Multnomah County courtroom.
Aubre Dickson, who served as the chairman of the Oregon Housing Stability Council, and Charles McGee, the founder and one time CEO of the Black Parent Initiative and candidate for Multnomah County Commissioner, are accused of sexually abusing a woman in 2012.
In opening statements, both the defense and prosecutors outlined their case. The woman who brought the allegations forward also testified.
Erica Naito-Campbell at times was emotional as she took the stand, sharing what she says happened to her one night in May 2012.
“I just kept saying no over over,” Naito-Campbell said. “I said you don’t want to do this, please, don’t do this.”
She told the court before the attack happened the three were riding in a car.
She says McGee put his hand on her during that ride. She moved and he put it right back.
“I said you are married,” Naito-Campbell said, “He said not tonight, and he took off his wedding ring and put it in a cup holder.”
Naito-Campbell then went into detail, telling the court what she says happened to her later that night.
“Did you feel like you were physically able to fight them off?” the prosecutor asked. “No, I would not have been able to,” Naito-Campbell replied.
She told the court she didn’t want to share her story or report it to the police for fear of media attention and the impact it would have on her family. She decided to come forward when McGee decided to run for public office. Naito-Campbell said she feared coming forward would only increase the stereotype that black men can’t be trusted around white women.
Naito-Campbell also said that she sent a letter to Dixon saying she didn’t want to come forward with the allegations.
She later decided to share her story when McGee ran for Multnomah County Commissioner. Naito-Campbell said she did not want to see him coming into a position of power.
In opening arguments, the defense told a different story, arguing that the whole thing was made up. Attorney Stephen Houze, who is representing Dickson, told the court she worked closely with a reporter to craft a story just to get more public notoriety,
“She spent months working closely with Nigel Jaquiss to craft a story,” Houze said.
He adds that Naito-Campbell worked with a PR specialist and said there were plans to have a press conference after the article came out outlining her allegations publicly.
“They wanted this to not only have local prominence, they wanted this to have national prominence,” Houze said.
The Portland defense lawyer also claimed a book was in the works and that Naito-Cambell did all of this to get attention, saying there was no evidence to back up her claims.
Naito-Campbell told the court she is writing a biography about her late grandfather.
Cross examination is set to continue Thursday at 1:30 p.m.
