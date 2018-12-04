CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A Clark County judge has set a February trial date for the Kalama teen accused with pushing her friend off a bridge.
According to court documents, Tay'lor Smith, 19, pushed her friend, Jordan Holgerson, off a bridge that crosses the Lewis River at Moulton Falls County Park on Aug. 8.
Jordan fell about 60 feet and hit the water below. She was hospitalized for several days and suffered serious injuries.
Court documents state Tay'lor told investigators she pushed Jordan off the bridge to help her overcome her fear and not to hurt her, but Jordan said the push was unwanted.
Tay'lor was arraigned in court on Sept. 7 and charged with a count of reckless endangerment.
In court on Tuesday, Tay'lor waived her right to speedy trial and accepted the trial start date of Feb. 11.
Jordan was also in the courtroom Tuesday morning. She talked with FOX 12 and said she is feeling fine but frustrated.
"I just want to say, I hope this is over soon, and I don’t think she’s taken any responsibility and she’s is making this a difficult trial, and I’m just looking for justice," said Jordan.
While no paperwork has been filed, Jordan and her mom, Genelle Holgerson, say Tay'lor has been violating a no-contact order.
"Taylor is constantly going everywhere Jordan is, making it hard for Jordan to be where she wants to be with her friends," said Genelle.
Under Washington law, reckless endangerment is considered a gross misdemeanor. A conviction could mean that Tay'lor spends up to a year in jail and could also be fined up to $5,000.
