MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The trial for the man accused of stabbing and killing two people aboard a MAX train has been delayed until January 2020.
Jeremy Christian was back in court Friday for a hearing on his trial.
On May 26, 2017, investigators said Christian yelled hate speech at two young women, one of whom was wearing a hijab. Police say Christian stabbed three men who tried to intervene.
Investigators said he killed Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland.
Micah David-Cole Fletcher of Portland was also stabbed and seriously injured, but he survived.
Prosecutors said Christian targeted another woman on a MAX train the day prior with a racist and threatening rant.
In a 40-page memo filed on Thursday, prosecutors said there is solid evidence, including video and audio that clearly captured the attack. They say the questions that remain for the trial are why Christian did it, and what his punishment should be.
Prosecutors said they support victims and want the trial to start on time, but the defense said they need a delay to interview more witnesses, negotiate a potential plea agreement, and to see if Oregon's death penalty laws are changed under a currently pending Senate bill.
Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht asked Christian himself how he felt about a trial delay. Christian replied that he wants a settlement as well, adding "there is video evidence that shows this is a self defense case."
Christian also said he has to listen to his attorney and accepts the request of a delay.
Christian has made repeated outbursts in court since his arrest.
Following last week's outburst in the courtroom, there were two more outbursts on Friday as Christian was led in and out of the courtroom.
As he entered, Christian shouted, "Don't put me to death for following state law." As he left, he said to one of the alleged victims in the courtroom, "What are you going to do when that video plays? Change your story again?"
FOX 12 spoke with that alleged victim after court. She is black and argues the handling of this case is a prime example of what she says is white privilege.
Judge Albrecht decided to grant the defense's request for a delay on Friday, citing due process.
The new trial date is now set for Jan. 21, 2020. Christian faces charges including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and intimidation.
