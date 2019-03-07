GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The trial has started for two murder and hate crime suspects who are accused of running down a black man with a Jeep in Gresham.
Larnell Bruce, 19, of Vancouver, was hit and critically injured in August 2016. He died at the hospital several days later.
Investigators said Bruce was involved in a fight with Russell Courtier, 40, at a store on the 18700 block of East Burnside Street. Bruce ran from the scene, but police said Courtier and Colleen Hunt, 37, drove after him and ran him over in 1991 Jeep Wrangler.
Police said Courtier was driving and Hunt was encouraging him to hit Bruce.
The suspects are facing charges of murder, hit and run involving injuries and first-degree intimidation, which is a hate crime charge. They pleaded not guilty and their trials are being conducted side-by-side.
Prosecutors said Courtier is part of a white supremacist group. They also referenced surveillance video that shows Bruce running away, while Courtier’s Jeep speeds toward him into oncoming traffic before hitting Bruce.
The defense argued that Bruce attacked Courtier and threw him into a glass window.
The trial is expected to last three weeks.
