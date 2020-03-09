WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - More than two dozen high school students from the Hillsboro School District and the Beaverton School District got a hands-on learning experience on Monday.
The Experiential Learning Opportunity took students out of the classroom and gave them a closer look at careers in construction. The students spent the day at Rosendin, an electrical company in Hillsboro.
Organizers say the event is aimed at exposing students to new options in skilled trades. It also taught them about the range of jobs in the industry.
“I think I would want to like be in the field and be working with the lights and stuff and making things, so I can like, at the end of the day, look at it and be like, I did that,” Elise Scofield, a junior at Liberty High School, said.
Professionals taught students how to bend pipes, wire electrical units, run computer models, and test virtual reality programs.
