PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet announced on Friday that they are adding 64 new buses that will include a new paint scheme and other improvements.
With the addition of the Gillig 3900-series buses, TriMet's fleet size will grow to 712 and brings their average fleet age to about five years.
The new buses will be blue with orange striping on both sides. TriMet said the orange is a throwback to their original fleet.
Coming soon: New buses, new look. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/iNBTlKlQ9C— TriMet (@trimet) February 15, 2019
TriMet said the buses will have new features to improve the rider experience, including:
- Additional exterior lighting near the doors for improved visibility in low light.
- Upgraded speakers for crisper operator and stop announcements.
- Sound-reducing material to help muffle mechanical noise.
- Enhanced skid plates on wheelchair ramps for added traction.
The most notable addition is a safety panel around the operator's seat. TriMet said the panel will include an adjustable window that the driver can open or close.
TriMet said they have started retiring 48 buses that made up their 2200 and 2300 series and have been in service for 20 years.
Along with the new buses, TriMet is be including an extension of Line 24-Fremont across the Fremont Bridge to northwest and southwest Portland, and a new bus line to serve Clackamas County.
More service improvements will be coming in March, according to TriMet.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.