PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – TriMet announced on Friday that it will no longer limit how many riders are allowed on buses and trains, social distancing is also no longer required.
The announcement comes after Oregon Governor Kate Brown lifted social distancing requirements on transit with the state approaching a 70% vaccination rate. Brown signed what her office called a recovery-focused executive order on Friday. The order will lift all remaining health and safety restrictions issued under Oregon's emergency statutes when the state achieves a 70% first dose adult vaccination rate or on Wednesday June 30, whichever occurs soonest, the governor's office said.
TriMet says that masks are still required on board due to federal regulations. Windows on buses will still be open weather permitting.
