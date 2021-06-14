TriMet announces move to all renewable electricity

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet announced Monday it's switching to 100 percent renewable electricity to reduce its carbon footprint.
Starting this month, TriMet's electric buses and MAX trains are all powered by renewable electricity - a move that reduces TriMet's carbon emissions by more than 25 percent. Interim General Manager Sam Desue, Jr. says they wanted to do their part to support a green energy future by cutting carbon emissions.
"With that step, TriMet expects to avoid more than 54 million pounds of greenhouse gases a year. That's something like taking 5,300 cars off the road," Desue said.
Desue says TriMet didn't do it alone. They partnered with Portland General Electric and Pacific Power to make the switch happen. TriMet says it's now using PGE's Green Future and Pacific Power's Blue Sky programs, which will cost about four percent more than what it was using before.
"It is partnerships like the one we have with TriMet that allows us to do more than just the electricity that we produce. It's through these partnerships we will tackle the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions in our economy, the transportation sector," said Maria Pope, PGE President and CEO.
"We're achieving this goal by investing directly in renewable and carbon free sources, investing in transmission and grid solutions like battery storage and supporting the development of electric transportation infrastructure," said Etta Lockey, Pacific Power Vice President of Regulation, Customer and Community Solutions.
The next thing to tackle is TriMet's diesel bus fleet. It's TriMet's largest source of carbon dioxide emissions. Desue says TriMet plans to transition to a fleet powered by clean energy by 2040. Along with the MAX and the electric buses, TriMet says its facilities are powered by renewable electricity now as well.
And how much will TriMet jack up the prices for this experiment? "With that step, TriMet expects to avoid more than 54 million pounds of greenhouse gases a year. That's something like taking 5,300 cars off the road' I prefer MY car over the crime train and buses called TriMet.
