PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - TriMet is attempting to eliminate any confusion about its fare enforcement code.
The TriMet Board of Directors approved a revision Wednesday for a code change that will take effect Dec. 13.
The revision clarifies that fares are required on all TriMet buses and trains, and on rail platforms, and anyone who rides the transit system has a responsibility to show a valid fare when requested.
TriMet stated that conflicting court decisions had created confusion about fare inspections and whether they violated the Oregon Constitution.
The revision to the TriMet code also states that if fare evasion is a rider’s only offense, it is a violation and not a crime that could cause a person to face arrest.
This furthers TriMet's efforts to make fare evasion non-criminal, according to the agency. In July 2018, TriMet began resolving adult fare evasion citations directly within the first 90 days before they automatically go into the court system.
TriMet also changed the penalties when fare evasion was the sole offense to a tiered fine or community service. Citations were also voided if the person successfully enrolled in TriMet's Honored Citizen reduced fare program.
The Honored Citizen program allows people living on a low income, seniors, Medicare beneficiaries and those with disabilities to qualify for greatly discounted fare.
“TriMet conducts fare enforcement in a manner that is lawful and equitable. Two in-depth, independent analyses over the past four years one earlier this year and one in 2016 determined there was no evidence of systemic racial bias in our enforcement efforts and fare inspections,” according to TriMet.
