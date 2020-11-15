PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police said they arrested a man after he tried to take a picture of a woman in the restroom stall at the Lloyd Center Mall on Saturday.
Jared Walter, 33, of Portland is known over the years as the TriMet Barber for cutting and gluing women’s hair on trains and busses across the metro area as well for committing other sexual acts. Walter is also the first person in TriMet’s history to be banned for life.
At 12:20 p.m., Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to the mall on a priority sex offense call. When they arrived, Walter had already been detained by Lloyd Center staff.
Police said Walter attempted to take a photo of her while she was in a bathroom stall. She reportedly confronted Walter and reported him to mall security.
Walter was taken to the Detective Division, where Sex Crimes Unit detectives continued the investigation.
Walter was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for first-degree attempted invasion of personal privacy.
The investigation is continuing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.