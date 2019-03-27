PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man, who has a long criminal history and dubbed the "TriMet Barber" after cutting women's hair on buses, has been arrested again.
Jared Weston Walter, 32, was arrested by members of the Transit Police Divison at around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at Southwest 6th and Southwest Pine. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and is facing charges of third-degree sexual abuse, harassment (offensive contact), interfering with public transportation, and harassment (sexual harassment).
Police said the charges stem from an incident that happened on Monday where Walter reportedly inappropriately touched a woman while on a MAX train.
Walter is a sex offender who's been in and out of jail over the years. He has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013 and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.
In July 2017, Walter was sentenced to two years in jail for a May 2017 incident.
Documents show that Walter violated his probation in 2018. Then in November, he was sentenced to a year behind bars, but just days later, on Nov. 20, he was released.
TriMet did create a new policy allowing them to ban riders for life if they committed a “serious physical offense.”
However, that rule took effect in September of 2017. TriMet said the new policy went into place after “Mr. Walter’s most recent crimes on the transit system. As with any other ordinance or law, it did not apply retroactively."
It's unknown at this time if the most recent arrest will lead TriMet to ban Walter.
Walter is due in court at 2 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, investigators believe there may be additional victims that have not yet been identified. Anyone who believes they may have witnessed a similar incident, or has been a victim, should contact the Transit Police Division at 503-962-7566.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
