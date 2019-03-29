PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A new set of charges have been filed against the man dubbed the "TriMet Barber" while he's already behind bars for a similar case.
Jared Weston Walter, 32, is facing new charges of third-degree sexual abuse, harassment (A Misdemeanor), interfering with public transportation, and harassment (B Misdemeanor).
Walter was already in jail after being arrested this week for an incident that happened on Monday where he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman while on a MAX train.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, the new charges filed on Friday are from a case that "involves similar alleged conduct of unwanted and illegal touching" of a different woman on public transportation.
In court Thursday, a Multnomah County judge denied a request to increase Walter's bail.
Walter is a sex offender who's been in and out of jail over the years. He has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013 and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.
TriMet issued a 90-day exclusion to Walter on Wednesday. TriMet is also considering issuing a permanent ban.
Walter is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Friday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.