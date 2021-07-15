PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges after he tried to take a picture of a woman in the restroom stall at the Lloyd Center Mall back in November, 2020.
Jared Walter, 33, of Portland is known over the years as the TriMet Barber for cutting and gluing women’s hair on trains and busses across the metro area as well for committing other sexual acts. Walter is also the first person in TriMet’s history to be banned for life.
At 12:20 p.m., Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to the mall on a priority sex offense call. When they arrived, Walter had already been detained by Lloyd Center staff. Police said Walter attempted to take a photo of her while she was in a bathroom stall. She reportedly confronted Walter and reported him to mall security.
He pled guilty to invasion of personal privacy and was given five years supervised probation with a number of conditions and stipulated 45 months prison sentence if probation is revoked. Walter also pled guilty to harassment and was given nine days in jail.
why is this scumbag still walking the streets? how many chances is he going to get? he is escalating his crime's, the next one may be more deadly
looooong criminal history and yet he will be back on the streets again.
