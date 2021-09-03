PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Jared Walter, also known as the “TriMet Barber”, pleaded guilty to an invasion of personal privacy charge on Friday. This in connection with taking a picture of a woman while she was in the bathroom at a local bar.
Police said on August 18 officers responded to the business in the 700 block of Southeast 6th Avenue and learned the suspect, who was identified as Walter, was chased away by other people at the bar.
The most recent conviction adds to a long list of offenses against Walter. In July, he was sentenced to nine days in jail for taking a picture of a woman using the restroom at Lloyd Center.
All the other charges were dropped and as part of the plea deal the court agreed to take no action on the parole violations for his other cases.
He was sentenced to 22 months in prison and two years of post-prison supervision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.