PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet will be reducing service on 20 bus lines beginning Monday as it continues to face a severe staffing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TriMet first announced the service reductions in December. The transit agency said with employee attrition and not enough applicants to meet expected hiring goals, it is facing the most significant operator shortfall in agency history.

TriMet said the service reduction will increase the schedule reliability so riders experience less canceled or late buses. The following lines will be reduced:

Line 4-Fessenden

Line 8-Jackson Park/NE 15th

Line 12-Barbur/Sandy Blvd

Line 15-Belmont/NW 23rd

Line 17-Holgate/Broadway

Line 21-Sandy Blvd/223rd

Line 30-Estacada

Line 33-McLoughlin/King Rd

Line 35-Macadam/Greeley

Line 52-Farmington/185th

Line 54-Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy

Line 56-Scholls Ferry Rd

Line 62-Murray Blvd

Line 67-Bethany/158th

Line 70-12th/NE 33rd Ave

Line 71-60th Ave

Line 75-Cesar Chavez/Lombard

Line 76-Hall/Greenburg

Line 77-Broadway/Halsey

Line 78-Denney/Kerr Pkwy

TriMet said this reduction cuts bus service levels by about 9%. It brings service back to the level TriMet adopted in April 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of the changes are to weekday bus service. Most lines will follow the same service levels that were provided on Saturdays prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. For frequent service lines, this generally means buses will arrive about every 15 minutes during the busiest travel times of the day.

TriMet is hiring bus drivers. You can apply here.