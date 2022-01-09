PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – TriMet will be reducing service on 20 bus lines beginning Monday as it continues to face a severe staffing shortage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
TriMet first announced the service reductions in December. The transit agency said with employee attrition and not enough applicants to meet expected hiring goals, it is facing the most significant operator shortfall in agency history.
TriMet said the service reduction will increase the schedule reliability so riders experience less canceled or late buses. The following lines will be reduced:
- Line 4-Fessenden
- Line 8-Jackson Park/NE 15th
- Line 12-Barbur/Sandy Blvd
- Line 15-Belmont/NW 23rd
- Line 17-Holgate/Broadway
- Line 21-Sandy Blvd/223rd
- Line 30-Estacada
- Line 33-McLoughlin/King Rd
- Line 35-Macadam/Greeley
- Line 52-Farmington/185th
- Line 54-Beaverton-Hillsdale Hwy
- Line 56-Scholls Ferry Rd
- Line 62-Murray Blvd
- Line 67-Bethany/158th
- Line 70-12th/NE 33rd Ave
- Line 71-60th Ave
- Line 75-Cesar Chavez/Lombard
- Line 76-Hall/Greenburg
- Line 77-Broadway/Halsey
- Line 78-Denney/Kerr Pkwy
TriMet said this reduction cuts bus service levels by about 9%. It brings service back to the level TriMet adopted in April 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All of the changes are to weekday bus service. Most lines will follow the same service levels that were provided on Saturdays prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. For frequent service lines, this generally means buses will arrive about every 15 minutes during the busiest travel times of the day.
TriMet is hiring bus drivers. You can apply here.