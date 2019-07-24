PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three MAX stations will close in downtown Portland.
It's part of an effort to make the blue and red lines more efficient.
The controversial vote was made Wednesday by members of the TriMet board.
Tri-met said they want to close down these stations to speed up travel times through the downtown area.
The Kings Hilll/Salmon Street stop will close for one year and then tri-met will evaluate that after a year but so for now that neighborhood has a reprieve.
But the 5th Avenue and 4th Avenue stops will close for good.
TriMet said these stops have low ridership and closing them will make max more efficient.
According to TriMet a one-way trip would speed up the trains on the red and blue lines by two to two-and-a-half minutes.
Some disability groups have opposed the closures saying that even having to go one more block can be a hardship and social service agencies in the downtown area have also been concerned about the closures.
TriMet said it also needs to consolidate MAX stations to add more efficient service elsewhere.
East Portland has gotten busier and so have the suburban corridors especially in Washington County.
TriMet also said no other rail system in north America has stops so close together.
The Skidmore Fountain MAX station was originally on the list of stops to close but TriMet took it off the list and will re-evaluate it in 3 years.
Meantime, the MAX stations voted on Wednesday will shut down next march.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
