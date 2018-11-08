TriMet bus clipped in crash on TV Highway in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A TriMet bus was clipped in a three-vehicle crash in Hillsboro on Thursday morning.
Police responded to the scene on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway near Southeast Imlay Avenue at around 7 a.m.
Officers said one driver hit another car, and then clipped a TriMet bus that was stopped.
There were no immediate reports of injuries, but medics were checking on people at the scene.
Two lanes were closed while crews investigated the crash.
