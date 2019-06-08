WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A TriMet bus driver is facing charges of DUII and reckless driving after deputies say she nearly side-swiped another vehicle while driving in Hillsboro.
Vanessa Krinkler, 46, was arrested Friday night after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received two 911 calls about a bus headed east on SE Baseline Street toward Hillsboro.
According to callers, the bus was weaving in and out of the right-hand lane of traffic, the sheriff’s office says. One caller reported the bus had nearly side-swiped another driver.
TriMet contacted Krinkler and told her to pull over and wait for police near the Hillsboro Shute Park Library off SE 10th Avenue.
Krinkler submitted to field sobriety tests and was arrested for DUII, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies say alcohol does not appear to be a factor and note there were no passengers on the bus at the time.
Krinkler has since been released on a $2,500 bail.
