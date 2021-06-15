TriMet bus driver recovering and in good spirits weeks after being shot behind the wheel

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The man who was shot while driving a bus for TriMet around three weeks ago says he is recovering and eager to get back to work.

Dale Tozier was shot while behind the wheel on May 22, right around 7 p.m., according to Portland Police. The shooting occurred at NE 102nd and Halsey.

Tozier says he was driving and can’t remember if his bus was moving or at a stop, but the next thing he knew, glass was shattering around him.

“I was just working my day off, driving normally. Then all of the sudden just blam. I thought my bus had exploded,” Tozier said.

Police say Tozier was shot by a gun that was fired down Halsey. The bullet struck him in the shoulder.

“The bullet hit the clavicle here where the clavicle bone is, and the clavicle seems to have stopped the bullet dead, but it exploded the clavicle,” said Tozier.

He says it took a moment for him to figure out what was going on, but when he saw the bullet hole in the windshield, he knew he’d been shot.

Tozier says he got everyone off the bus, then sat down and waited for the police to arrive.

“This very nice angel of a woman, I’ll never know who she was, I never even saw her because I had my eyes closed, she got back on the bus and sat down beside me and said, if you don’t mind, I’d like to sit with you until police get here,” he said.

Since the shooting, Tozier had surgery on his shoulder where he was shot and on his eye, which was damaged by glass fragments. He is now recovering.

“I generally feel good, especially if I’m standing around,” said Tozier.

And though this was a terrifying ordeal that would shake most people, it doesn’t appear this has broken Tozier’s spirits.

“This was a random bullet that went through my windshield. Could have been any car, could have been a pedestrian, could have been a baby buggy. I was just the lucky recipient of the lottery winnings,” he said with a laugh.

He says now he is looking forward to getting back to work. He adds that he is happy he is the one who was shot and not someone else.

“To be perfectly honest, it would have been much more traumatic to have a passenger hit than to be hit myself,” he said.

Police are still searching for the person who shot Tozier. Tuesday, they released a picture of a vehicle of interest. It appears to look like a Kia Soul.

If you know anything or recognize the vehicle, you are asked to call Portland Police or Crime Stoppers.