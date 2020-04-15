Trimet bus driver says agency made him take down plastic sheet used for COVID-19 protection

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A TriMet bus driver, who wanted to share their story anonymously, created their own plastic divider for better protection during the health crisis.
It hung from the top of the driver’s bus, where they put it up when they were working. The employee says they started using it a couple weeks ago when they felt the agency wasn’t doing enough to protect bus drivers.
“I want to serve the community, TriMet," the driver said. "We have the same goals."
But on Wednesday, they were asked to take it down or face their bus being pulled out of service for the day.
“I was very surprised because they came out looking for me for this barrier, you know," the driver said. "As if, you would think there might be something more pressing. Again, if it’s a safety issue, that’s a whole other story, but I think it’s pretty obvious from the pictures it doesn’t obstruct my view at all. So I was very shocked and very disappointed."
A spokesperson for TriMet says they feel a plastic curtain poses a serious safety concern, as it could impair ability to see out of it.
Now, the driver says they feel more vulnerable than ever.
“We’re sort of sitting ducks," the driver said. "There’s nowhere to go. People get on, we don’t know who they are and, you know, we’re just sitting there. People get on, they sneeze, they cough."
The bus driver says since the health crisis, the agency hasn’t provided any personal protective equipment besides hand sanitizer and wipes, and recently, gloves.
“It just seems like we’re not doing enough, quickly enough,” the driver said.
But an agency spokesperson tells FOX 12 they’ve had masks available for operators since the beginning of April. Since then, they’ve had more masks and face coverings come in and say late last week, the agency distributed multiple masks for each operator. As recently as Tuesday, the spokesperson says six face coverings for each operator were made available.
The agency says it's received more than 10,000 masks, but this driver tells FOX 12 they haven’t seen them yet.
TriMet is also doing what it can to promote social distancing from drivers. You might've noticed a second yellow line near the priority seating area. TriMet is asking you to stay behind it while onboard.
What the driver was trying to replicate with the plastic sheet was TriMet’s safety panels, which were originally installed on some buses to protect drivers from violent crimes.
TriMet officials say half of their more than 700 buses already have them, and they’re speeding up installation of more since learning the panels can also protect against the virus.
Agency officials say they’re prioritizing buses on lines with high ridership, but unfortunately for this driver, that doesn’t apply.
“I’m not getting an awful lot of passengers," the driver said. "On the other hand, all it takes is one, right, to get coughed on.”
TriMet’s spokesperson says they expect to have safety panels on all buses by the end of July.
“Days matter," the driver said. "I’d rather have this barrier up today, and then we’ll think of other better ways to do it next week because, you know, the sooner the better."
