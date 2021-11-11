PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A TriMet bus operator is being hailed a hero after stopping to help a man with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of NE Killingsworth. When officers arrived, they found a TriMet bus operator giving medical assistance to the man who was shot.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, the bus operator was passing by when he saw someone along the road in distress. That’s when the bus operator pulled over and began performing medical assistance. The injured man was later taken to an area hospital. He is expected to survive.

The person who fired the gun has not been located and the investigation is ongoing.