TriMet bus operator uses own belt as tourniquet to help shooting victim

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Early Tuesday morning Ermin Lisic was finishing up his last run on route 72 when he noticed a man at a bus shelter near Northeast 32nd Avenue and Killingsworth Street.

"He wasn't getting ready to get on, but I still opened the doors to make sure he wasn't lost or anything," Lisic said. "So, I leaned over to him to get eye contact and at that point he told me call an ambulance I just got shot in the leg."

That's when Lisic knew he had to help and called TriMet's emergency dispatch.

"Dispatch told me, because he was shot in the leg and there was blood coming out, that if he had a belt on him to wrap it around and stop the bleeding," he said. "I asked him, and he said he didn't, and I told dispatch I have a belt. They basically said well this needs to happen, but we don't want to put the pressure on you, that's a lot to ask."

That request didn't faze Lisic. He said he hung up with dispatch and got to work.

"I went out there, took off my belt, wrapped it around his leg and kind of squeezed and stopped the bleeding above his wound," Lisic said.

Portland Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to live. While Lisic said he's never dealt with a situation this serious before, he said TriMet prepared him for this.

"They teach us in training, you know, expect the unexpected but that's totally unexpected. I'm doing alright, I'm doing good. I'm just glad I was there to help, and I wish the victim a speedy recovery," he said.

TriMet sent a statement applauding Lisic which said bus operators are often the eyes and ears of our community. It reads in part:

"We’re proud of our operator for stepping in and administering aid to the person who was hurt. His actions highlight how TriMet operators are often helpers who go above and beyond to give comfort and support."