TriMet bus riders should expect delays due to winter conditions

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Those who ride TriMet buses should expect service to be impacted by the snow and ice Friday morning.
Due to the winter storm that hit Portland Thursday night, all TriMet buses will be chained up through at least Friday morning. With chains on their tires, buses can’t go faster than 25 mph, so they may not be on schedule.
As of 6 a.m., some bus lines are canceled for the morning. TriMet said nine of the 84 bus lines are temporarily suspended, and about another 20 are detoured or on snow routes.
Riders should know before they go by checking trimet.org/alerts to see if their line may be affected.
Also, riders can check their snow routes and read other tips for riding during wintry weather at trimet.org/winterweather.
