TriMet bus struck by bullet in downtown Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating a shooting after a TriMet bus was struck by a bullet in downtown Portland Thursday night.

The shooting occurred near Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest Oak Street at around 10:40 p.m. Police said the driver and one passenger were on the bus at the time of the shooting, but thankfully no one was injured.

According to police, the initial investigation suggests there was a fight between two people nearby. Both people involved ran off and have not been found.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-302333.