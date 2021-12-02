TriMet buses to run on cleaner-burning renewable diesel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – All buses operated by TriMet will be powered by a much cleaner-burning renewable diesel.
TriMet announced Thursday that it is using a blend of 99% renewable diesel and 1% petroleum.
The change in fuels will reduce the carbon dioxide equivalent emissions coming from an individual bus by nearly 99%.
The move will lower the greenhouse emissions from TriMet’s fixed-route bus fleet by about 61% compared to the biodiesel blend they had been using.
TriMet’s says their switch to a renewable diesel blend, coupled with their switch to renewable electricity in June 2021, has reduced their carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by more than half in six months’ time.
They expect to avoid 149 million pounds of greenhouse gas emissions every year. That’s the equivalent of taking 14,693 cars off the road.