PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two major public transportation projects broke ground in our area Tuesday, with millions of dollars from the federal government.
That includes nearly 100 million dollars to expand the TriMet MAX red line.
That project, called "A Better Red," is a $215 million project expanding the red line, with nearly 100 million of that money coming from a Federal Transit Administration grant.
FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez joined local leaders to mark the occasion.
"This project is an excellent example of an infrastructure investment that will improve access and mobility for thousands of people in the Portland area," she said.
Some of the main improvements include a second set of tracks in two sections of the red line between the Gateway Transit Center and the airport, which TriMet says will prevent delays not only on this line but on other lines too.
And there will be a new Gateway North Station for trains going south from PDX toward downtown.
To the west, TriMet will add 10 stations from where the red line ends in Beaverton to extend service into Hillsboro.
"Once completed it will take people to jobs to education to community services to recreation tourist attractions and destinations throughout the world, and they will be able to do that on a light rail system now powered by 100 percent renewable electricity," TriMet General Manager Sam Desue Jr. said.
Across the river in Vancouver, C-TRAN received a $25 million FTA grant to expand its bus rapid transit system.
It will be similar to what’s already in place on Fourth Plain Boulevard, but this time on Mill Plain Boulevard between Downtown Vancouver and Clark College’s Columbia Tech Center Campus, covering 10 miles and 37 new stations.
Administrator Fernandez said getting these federal grants is not easy; there are dozens of projects across the country fighting for these opportunities.
"It really is a testament to the work that they did ensuring that this project was part of their broader vision for mobility for these very important areas of the community," she said.
The bus service in Vancouver should be up and running in 2023.
The TriMet expansion is set to be up and running in 2024.
This Better Red Project is expected to create more than a thousand jobs while supporting construction and design businesses owned by women and people of color.
You can find more information on "A Better Red" here.